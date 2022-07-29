Celtic chairman Ian Bankier’s departure confirmed in surprise announcement

In a statement that announced the 70-year-old “has indicated the he will retire has at the end of this calendar year…[and] is to stand down as a director and chairman of the club from 1st January 2023”, it was said Bankier would “work closely” with the club “on a period of smooth transition, with his successor being announced in due course.”

Originally a lawyer, Bankier successfully moved into the whisky industry but proved an acquired taste for the Celtic support. Few among the fanbase will mourn his departure, with the businessman having a habit of coming across as off-hand and superior in AGMs. However, his words did appear heartfelt as he reflected on his time at the board helm.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the club I will always love, as chairman, for more than ten years,” he said.

“Our aim was always to deliver success on and off the pitch and, above all, to give Celtic fans a club they could be proud of. During this time, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many fantastic people who have had Celtic in their hearts and worked so hard for our club.

"I know [majority shareholder] Dermot [Desmond], [chief executive] Michael [Nicholson], and the rest of the board will continue to seek the very best for Celtic at all times and will seek to ensure that Celtic maintains its position as the biggest and best club in Scottish football, as well as progressing as a force in European football.

"I wish the board, our fantastic manager Ange [Postecoglou], our players and staff and, of course, all our supporters much continued success as our great club continues to move forward.”