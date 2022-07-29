Ange Postecoglou addresses Celtic future of Mikey Johnson and whether Carl Starfelt will return for Premiership opener

The Swedish defender returned to training on Friday after a recent hamstring problem but is short of match fitness.

He has missed all of Celtic’s pre-season friendlies after picking up the injury on international duty with Sweden in June.

“He’s got through all the different phases to fully integrate but it’s just about getting him some training time,” said manager Postecoglou.

Everyone else is available to face the Dons except Yosuke Ideguchi, who the manager expects to be sidelined for a few weeks with a leg gash.

Postecoglou also admitted 23-year-old winger Mikey Johnston could be loaned out.

“Yeah, potentially,” he said. “We’re working with Mikey on that. There’s definitely a talented footballer there but sometimes you just need a different environment to help that happen.

“I just think for him and his career, maybe some time away playing in a different environment can help bring out all the potential we know he has.

Yosuke Ideguchi (left) and Carl Starfelt are both ruled of Celtic's Premiership opener against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)