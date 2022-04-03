Celtic captain and 'best guy' Callum McGregor in player of the season call after role in Ibrox equaliser

And the burst into the box reminded BBC pundit Pat Bonner of the reasons he is touting the Scotlan midfielder for player of the year.

Tom Rogic knocked in a rebound after his shot was blocked and another from Reo Hatate was saved, cancelling out Aaron Ramsey’s opener in the third minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers then scored just before the interval to give Celtic the lead and they held on to take a six-point advantage in the league with six games to go.

But it was the build-up to the Ibrox equaliser which caught the eye of former Celtic goalkeeper Bonner.

"It came from the run of Callum McGregor,” he said on BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound. “That shows a real responsibility and a real captain, who has grown into it. He has had an unbelievable season.

“We were discussing yesterday the manager of the season, or player of the season at Celtic and I think Callum McGregor has been the best guy.”

Celtic's Callum McGregor pre-match before the cinch Premiership Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox. Celtic legend Pat Bonner has touted the captain for player of the year after his role in the match. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"He has grown into it,” added Charlie Adam. “Consistently every week he's fit, available, and wants to play. He had a big thing to come in after Scott Brown and boy has he stepped up to the mark.”

