Celtic players celebrate Cameron Carter-Vickers' winner at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

How Celtic players rated in 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox, taking a six-point lead in the SPFL Premiership table

Celtic took a three point advantage in the cinch SPFL Premiership table to Ibrox and left with six.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 2:35 pm

After a breathless first half, where Ange Postecoglou’s side fell behind and then regained the lead just before half-time there were penalty claims at either end of the pitch.

Aaron Ramsey’s opener gave the hosts the perfect start on three minutes but Tom Rogic equalised just a few minutes later.

A plane flew overhead urging Rangers to seize the initiative in the title race but Celtic extended their lead just before half-time with Cameron Carter-Vickers making the decisive contact and they held on to take three points from the home of their rivals.

Rangers launched waves of late attacks as full-time loomed but couldn’t find an equaliser of their own and fell six points off their rivals at the top of the cinch Premiership table.

Here's how the visitors rated on an important afternoon at Ibrox.

1. Joe Hart - 7

Didn't have an awful lot to do but his reflex save to deny Sakala in the second half was crucial.

2. Josip Juranovic - 7

Was badly exposed for Rangers' goal. Not as attack-minded as usual but stood firm under intense pressure in second half.

3. Greg Taylor - 8

Was very solid in defence and was willing to offer an attacking outlet when needed. Unfortunate to leave pitch injured - committed display

4. Carl Starfelt - 8

Like his partner Carter-Vickers, blocked and headed everything that came his way. The Swede had an excellent game.

