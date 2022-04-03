How Celtic players rated in 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox, taking a six-point lead in the SPFL Premiership table

After a breathless first half, where Ange Postecoglou’s side fell behind and then regained the lead just before half-time there were penalty claims at either end of the pitch.

Aaron Ramsey’s opener gave the hosts the perfect start on three minutes but Tom Rogic equalised just a few minutes later.

A plane flew overhead urging Rangers to seize the initiative in the title race but Celtic extended their lead just before half-time with Cameron Carter-Vickers making the decisive contact and they held on to take three points from the home of their rivals.

Rangers launched waves of late attacks as full-time loomed but couldn’t find an equaliser of their own and fell six points off their rivals at the top of the cinch Premiership table.

Here's how the visitors rated on an important afternoon at Ibrox.

1. Joe Hart - 7 Didn't have an awful lot to do but his reflex save to deny Sakala in the second half was crucial. Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi Photo Sales

2. Josip Juranovic - 7 Was badly exposed for Rangers' goal. Not as attack-minded as usual but stood firm under intense pressure in second half. Photo: INA FASSBENDER Photo Sales

3. Greg Taylor - 8 Was very solid in defence and was willing to offer an attacking outlet when needed. Unfortunate to leave pitch injured - committed display Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Carl Starfelt - 8 Like his partner Carter-Vickers, blocked and headed everything that came his way. The Swede had an excellent game. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales