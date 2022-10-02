Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou 'discussed' by Wolves after Bruno Lage sacking

The Midlands club have announced the departure of their Portuguese head coach after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham dropped them into the bottom three of Premier League with just one win in their last 15 games stretching back into last season.

Chairman Jeff Shi said he was left with “no choice but to act” with coaches Steve Davis and James Collins placed in temporary charge ahead of the trip to Chelsea on Saturday as the search to find Lage’s successor begins.

Postecoglou is said to be among the names of potential replacements drawn up by Wolves with the Telegraph reporting that the Celtic boss ‘has been discussed as an option’ but that Molineux bosses have doubts over being able to lure him away from Parkhead at this stage of the season.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the vacancy at Wolves following the sacking of Bruno Lage. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The former Australia coach has impressed English onlookers with his bold brand of attacking football which delivered the Premiership title in his first season in charge and saw his side go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the Champions League last month despite a 3-0 reverse.

It is not the first time Postecoglou has been linked with an EPL vacancy this season. He was installed as the early favourite for the Brighton job following Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea but the Seagulls opted to appoint former Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Roberto De Zebri.