Celtic reaction: Issue with finishing, nice nod to Coolio, sub-standard player ratings

Let’s get clinical
While Ange Postecoglou was perhaps a little charitable when commenting on Celtic’s performance, which was below the standard so often set by the champions, he did mention the fact the team are not being as clinical as usual. “We had good chances, we usually are pretty good at putting away,” said Postecoglou. “We just lacked that clinical edge we usually have. It doesn’t reflect our dominance in the game.” The Australian is absolutely right, some of the misses from Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota were uncharacteristic. While Josip Juranovic and Reo Hatate were unlucky to hit the woodwork, other spurned opportunities cannot become more common. Better teams than Motherwell would have punished the profligacy and with a lot on the line both domestically and on the continent this month, better finishing in and around the penalty box is required going forward.
A debut for Abildgaard
He may have only been on the pitch from 89 minutes onwards, but Oliver Abildgaard – a deadline-day signing from Rubin Kazan last month, finally made his Celtic debut. The 26-year-old Dane – a holding midfielder – appeared after Callum McGregor’s red card. It appears Aaron Mooy is ahead of him in the pecking order but it will be interesting to see who Postecoglou replaces his captain with next weekend when they face St Johnstone without the suspended Scotland internationalist.
Coolio tribute
The music world lost one of it’s recent icons in Coolio this week after the American rapper died aged 59. His passing brought back memories of when Artis Leon Ivey Junior, to give him his full name, made a surprise visit to Celtic Park in 2017 for a match against Hibs. At half-time against Motherwell, the PA burst into life with Gangsta's Paradise, the artist’s most famous song. From one paradise to another, someone in the press box remarked.
Celtic player ratings: Hart 5, Juranovic 5, Welsh 5, Jenz 6, Taylor 6, O’Riley 7 (Turnbull 3), McGregor 5, Hatate 7 (Abildgaard n/a), Maeda 5 (Abada 3), Furuhashi 6 (Haksabanovic n/a), Jota 7 (Mooy n/a).
Motherwell player ratings: Kelly 6, McGinn 5, Johansen 5, Lamie 5, Penney 5, Maguire 5, Goss 6 (Morris n/a), Shields 6, Cornelius 5 (McKinstry 3), Spittal 6 (Tierney 3), Van Veen 5 (Moult 3).