Celtic reaction: Issue with finishing, nice nod to Coolio, sub-standard player ratings

Let’s get clinical

While Ange Postecoglou was perhaps a little charitable when commenting on Celtic’s performance, which was below the standard so often set by the champions, he did mention the fact the team are not being as clinical as usual. “We had good chances, we usually are pretty good at putting away,” said Postecoglou. “We just lacked that clinical edge we usually have. It doesn’t reflect our dominance in the game.” The Australian is absolutely right, some of the misses from Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota were uncharacteristic. While Josip Juranovic and Reo Hatate were unlucky to hit the woodwork, other spurned opportunities cannot become more common. Better teams than Motherwell would have punished the profligacy and with a lot on the line both domestically and on the continent this month, better finishing in and around the penalty box is required going forward.