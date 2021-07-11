Celtic blow in pursuit of signing target, Rangers reject lowball offer for Ibrox star, Celtic ace tells new manager he wants to stay - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Former Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey is wanted by Celtic. Picture: SNS

Rangers reject Morelos bid

Rangers have rejected a lowball offer of €8million from Italian side Cagliari for Alfredo Morelos. The Ibrox side are refusing to enter into discussions unless a bid of almost double that amount is made. Porto are the leading contenders to sign the Colombian but have yet to make an offer. (Daily Record)

Hickey likely to stay

Aaron Hickey now looks unlikely to leave Bologna this summer with head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic viewing the Scottish youngster as his first-choice left-back once he returns from injury. Celtic had felt confident about bringing back their former youth player this transfer window, while Fiorentina were also interested. (Stadio)

Ntcham wants to stay

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has told new manager Ange Postecoglou that he wishes to remain with the Scottish Premiership side this season. The Frenchman had a loan spell with Marseille last season. (Scottish Sun)

New head of recruitment at Hearts

Hearts are poised to appoint a new head of recruitment this week to improve their identification and analysis of potential signings. William Lancefield, the lead scout at English Premier League club Southampton, is to take up the role vacated by John Murray, who retired last month. (The Scotsman)

Hearts want striker

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admitted he is looking to strengthen in attacking areas after the Premier Sports Cup win at Peterhead. Gary Mackay-Steven and Liam Boyce scored in a 2-0 victory for the Edinburgh club, but Neilson said his forward line still needs to improve. French striker Armand Gnanduillet missed the match with a tight thigh. (Evening News)

Hibs’ defensive concerns

Jack Ross is struggling for bodies in the Hibs defensive ranks ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly with Arsenal. Speaking to Hibs’ official website the head coach said: “A couple of the lads got 90 minutes [against Stoke] through necessity because we’re a little light defensively at the moment because of injuries. (Evening News)

Mount’s isolation frustration

Mason Mount has opened up on being forced to isolate for ten days in the midst of Euro 2020. His participation was placed in severe jeopardy when he and Ben Chilwell were judged to be close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who later tested positive for Covid, after the goalless draw between England and Scotland. (The Scotsman)

