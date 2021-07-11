New arrival due at Hearts this week as head of recruitment checks in

Hearts will soon have a new head of recruitment.

William Lancefield, the lead scout at English Premier League club Southampton, is to take up the role vacated by John Murray, who retired last month.

Lancefield is 28 and the figurehead of Southampton’s recruitment department having been there for four and a half years in different roles. He previously worked with Hearts sporting director Joe Savage at Norwich City, and also had a spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be based in the south of England to give the Edinburgh club a presence in that area of the country as they target new signings.

Lancefield boasts many contacts across all levels of English football and is seen as someone who can help Hearts tap into different areas of the market south of the Border.

Murray decided to retire as head of recruitment at Riccarton last month after more than 25 years working for Hearts. Jim Jefferies has also left after a year as a consultant to the board on different matters, including recruitment.

Three players have joined up at Tynecastle Park so far this summer. Goalkeeper Ross Stewart and winger Josh Ginnelly signed permanent contracts after spending last season on loan from Livingston and Preston North End respectively.

Alex Cochrane, the Brighton and Hove Albion left-back, signed a season-long loan to strengthen the left side of the team’s defence.

Lancefield’s expertise will be called upon with more new faces a priority ahead of the new Premiership season starting on July 31.