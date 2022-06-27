Celtic v Rangers, Hibs v Hearts and three other matches moved for TV coverage

Sky Sports have also revealed that the opening Old Firm showdown in the top flight title race will have a 12.30pm kick-off at Celtic Park on Saturday, September 3.

As the broadcaster revealed its early selections for the quota of up to 48 live matches they will show over the season, three other fixtures were added to the list. The visit of defending champions Celtic to face newly-promoted Kilmarnock at Rugby Park has been moved to Sunday, August 14 with a noon start.

The match between Hibs and Rangers at Easter Road on Saturday, August 20 will have a 12.30pm kick-off, while Dundee United’s home game against Celtic now goes ahead at Tannadice on Sunday, August 28 with a noon kick-off.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season has been moved to a 12 noon kick-off at Easter Road on Sunday, August 7. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sky had already picked two matches on the opening weekend of the Premiership season for live coverage – Livingston’s home game against Rangers at noon on Saturday, July 30 and Celtic’s flag-unfurling home meeting with Aberdeen on Sunday, July 31 at 4.30pm.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership fixtures live on Sky Sports

Saturday, July 30 – Livingston v Rangers (12 noon)

Sunday, July 31 – Celtic v Aberdeen (4.30pm)

The first Old Firm league clash of the season will see Rangers visit Celtic Park for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, September 3. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sunday, August 7 – Hibernian v Hearts (12 noon)

Sunday, August 14 – Kilmarnock v Celtic (12 noon)

Saturday, August 20 – Hibernian v Rangers (12.30pm)

Sunday, August 28 – Dundee United v Celtic (12 noon)