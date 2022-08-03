Celtic among clubs set for new Champions League offside system - along with Rangers if they qualify

The new system, which has already been approved by FIFA for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, operates thanks to specialised cameras which are able to track 29 different body points per player.

A total of 188 tests have been performed since 2020, including all matches in last season’s Champions League and throughout Euro 2022.

It will be officially introduced for the first time at next week’s UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt before being used in this season’s Champions League.

English referee Michael Oliver will take charge of the showpiece match on Wednesday, August 10 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, assisted by compatriots Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett.

UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti said in a statement: “UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees.

“This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions.”

Celtic have secured direct qualification for the Champions League group stages courtesy of winning last season’s Scottish Premiership title and will find out their three opponents when the draw takes place later this month.

Celtic, and potentially Rangers, will be among clubs using the new semi-automated offside system in the Champions League. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)