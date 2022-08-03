Celtic star to 'consider' future as Ange Postecoglou firms up squad

The Irish midfielder has featured 22 times since signing a four-year deal last summer, starting just six games. He was not included in the squad for the season opener with Aberdeen on Sunday.

It appears he is well down the pecking order, behind Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, David Turnbull, Matt O’Riley, Aaron Mooy and Yosuke Ideguchi.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 31-year-old is set to consider his future across the next three weeks ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

With extensive Premier League experience, McCarthy would unlikely be short of options in England, following his time with Everton, Wigan and Crystal Palace.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen on a robust squad this season to handle the rigours of competing across four competitions but has said he wouldn’t stand in a player’s way if they were to seek opportunities elsewhere.

As well as the three loan to permanent deals done for Cameron Carter-Vickers, Daizen Maeda and Jota, Celtic have added Alexandro Bernabei, Mooy, Mortiz Jenz and Benjamin Siegrist, while 14 players have exited so far.

That number could grow with Mikey Johnston likely to leave on loan, while Albian Ajeti is unlikely to feature in Postecoglou’s plans going forward.

James McCarthy has made just 22 appearances since joining Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Australian spoke at the weekend about how his job is not to keep all his players happy.

"They are at the Celtic Football Club,” he said. “If that is not happiness for them I don’t know what is, they can find it somewhere else.