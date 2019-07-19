Celtic ace wanted by Champions League side in £5m deal

Have your say

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is being targeted by a French side Lille.

READ MORE: Celtic to make long-awaited signing of new right-back as international 'set for £1.6m move'

Jozo Simunovic is wanted by Lille. Picture: SNS

The Ligue 1 side are preparing for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2012 after finishing runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille, according to the Scottish Sun, have already approached Celtic over the centre-back.

Simunovic emerged as a key cog under Neil Lennon in the latter stages of the 2018-2019 season.

The 24-year-old built a robust partnership with Kristoffer Ajer and has started both Champions League qualifying matches with FK Sarajevo this campaign.

He has been close to leaving Parkhead previously with Torino keen on the player, who joined Celtic for £4million in four years ago, in 2016.

With Lennon keen to build his squad, Simunovic is a player he will likely be very keen to hold on to.