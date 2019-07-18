Celtic to make long-awaited signing of new right-back as international 'set for £1.6m move'

Hatem Abd Elhamed is set to join Celtic for a fee of around £1.6 million, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Hapoel Beer-Sheva right-back has been on the Glasgow club's radar for the last month as they desperately looked to sign a right-back.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is set for a move to Celtic.

Former stalwart Mikael Lustig exited the club this summer, while January signing Jeremy Toljan saw his loan deal expire.

This has left Anthony Ralston as the only right-back with first-team experience as Kristoffer Ajer has been filling in on an emergency basis.

These troubles now appear to be at an end with Abd Elhamed expected to sign a four-year deal to join up with Neil Lennon's men.

The 28-year-old was absent from Beer-Sheva's Europa League tie with FK Laci after requesting to be omitted from the squad.