Celtic to make long-awaited signing of new right-back as international 'set for £1.6m move'

Hatem Abd Elhamed is set to join Celtic for a fee of around £1.6 million, according to the Scottish Sun.
The Hapoel Beer-Sheva right-back has been on the Glasgow club's radar for the last month as they desperately looked to sign a right-back.
Former stalwart Mikael Lustig exited the club this summer, while January signing Jeremy Toljan saw his loan deal expire.
This has left Anthony Ralston as the only right-back with first-team experience as Kristoffer Ajer has been filling in on an emergency basis.
These troubles now appear to be at an end with Abd Elhamed expected to sign a four-year deal to join up with Neil Lennon's men.
The 28-year-old was absent from Beer-Sheva's Europa League tie with FK Laci after requesting to be omitted from the squad.