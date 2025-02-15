The long-serving Celtic defender has been linked with a summer departure.

Alistair Johnston has offered a passionate defence of “overlooked” Celtic teammate Greg Taylor as he addressed talk of the Scotland defender’s potential summer departure from the club.

Left-back Taylor has less than six months left to run on his contract at Celtic Park and was strongly linked with a move away during the January transfer window, with EFL Championship clubs Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday both reported to have shown an interest.

Last month head coach Brendan Rodgers has stated his desire to keep Taylor at the club beyond the summer, despite the impending arrival of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, saying: “He is a brilliant servant and I hope he can continue to be that throughout my time here and beyond. You see from his performance level that his concentration and his commitment to the team and to the club is always there. I think between the club, him and his representatives they will find a solution to it I am sure, either way.”

However, Rodgers’ hopes of keeping Taylor at the club suffered a blow last week when stories in Croatia claimed he was close to a pre-contract agreement with Dinamo Zagreb. Johnston revealed why Taylior is so respected in the Celtic Park dressing room in Glasgow and explained on the reasons why losing the 27-year-old would represent a huge blow for the club.

Greg Taylor was linked with a summer move to Dinamo Zagreb last week. | SNS Group

“It is always tough for a player running out of contract,” said Johnston in the aftermath of the midweek 2-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. “He [Taylor] loves the club, and he loves being here. Obviously with Kieran coming in, it makes things a little more difficult. I won’t speak for Greg, but he is a really good player.

“I think that he’s someone that often gets overlooked with how good he is, and how much he impacts what we’re able to do on the pitch with his ability to come inside, how good he is on the ball.”

Taylor, who has won four Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups during his six seasons at Celtic Park, has featured regularly for the league champions this season and started ahead of January loan signing Jeffrey Schlupp in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. However, he will face a battle to remain in the starting XI when Tierney rubber-stamps his return to the club in the summer on a free transfer.

It’s a situation Johnston empathises with and as Taylor has been Celtic’s first-choice left-back for a number of the seasons, the Canadian is sympathetic of any desire to remain a regular starter as he approaches the peak years of his career.