How Celtic and Leipzig could line up in Champions League clash

Celtic are back in Champions League action this evening when they take on RB Leipzig at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic men currently have four points in the revamped top-tier competition of European football after a a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava, a 7-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund and a 0-0 draw at Atalanta.

Despite sitting in the German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig remain pointless in the Champions League in 31st place following narrow defeats by Atletico Madrid (2-1), Juventus (3-2) and Liverpool (1-0).

The Germans are therefore in desperate need of a victory to re-ignite their chances of progressing to the at least the play-off round of the competition, especially as they have further matches against Internazionale, Aston Villa, Sporting CP and Sturm Graz.

Brendan Rodgers must decide whether to go with Liam Scales or Auston Trusty at centre-half. | SNS Group

Celtic know that any kind of positive result will enhance their chances of progressing beyond the group phase, with matches against Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa to come. They are currently in 20th place - finishing inside the top 24 would secure at least a play-off place

Celtic v RB Leipzig team news

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has the luxury of a near full-strength squad to pick from. One of his biggest dilemmas will be on who to play in defence. All three of his centre-halves are fully fit for the first time this season, with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales all vying for the two starting slots. At left-back, Rodgers must decide between Barcelona loanee Alex Valle or the more experienced Greg Taylor.

Visitors RB Leipzig are set to be without French centre-half Castello Lukeba after he picked up an injury during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund. He is joined on the sidelines by exciting Dutch forward Xavi Simons, who is not expected to play again this year after having surgery. Manager Marco Rose is also without midfielders David Raum (ankle) and Xaver Schlager (knee).

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose. | SNS Group

Probable teams

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Valle; McGregor, Engels, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Kuhn.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Klostermann, Henrichs; Baumgartner, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa; Sesko, Openda.

Referee: Benoit Bastien (FRA).