All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Cameron Carter-Vickers gives update on knee surgery but no date set for Celtic return

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has not a put a timeline on his return to first-team action after having knee surgery but says he is feeling “positive” about his recovery.

By Mark Atkinson
Published 14th May 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:31 BST

The 25-year-old centre-half went under the knife following Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final triumph over Rangers at the end of April to cure a knee issue that has been troubling him for much of the season. Regarded as Celtic’s best performing defender this season, his absence was keenly felt in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Ibrox. The American will miss the rest of the season and the player himself is unsure as to when he will return to first-team action.

Speaking to CBS back in the United States, Carter-Vickers said: “The knee is as good as it can be, I got surgery last week. I’m just rehabbing from that and it’s still early days so it’s hard to put a timeline on it at the moment. But I’m positive about it and I’m sure I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has surgery on his knee earlier this month.Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has surgery on his knee earlier this month.
Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has surgery on his knee earlier this month.
Related topics:RangersIbroxAmericanCBS