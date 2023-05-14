The 25-year-old centre-half went under the knife following Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final triumph over Rangers at the end of April to cure a knee issue that has been troubling him for much of the season. Regarded as Celtic’s best performing defender this season, his absence was keenly felt in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Ibrox. The American will miss the rest of the season and the player himself is unsure as to when he will return to first-team action.