The 25-year-old centre-half went under the knife following Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final triumph over Rangers at the end of April to cure a knee issue that has been troubling him for much of the season. Regarded as Celtic’s best performing defender this season, his absence was keenly felt in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Ibrox. The American will miss the rest of the season and the player himself is unsure as to when he will return to first-team action.
Speaking to CBS back in the United States, Carter-Vickers said: “The knee is as good as it can be, I got surgery last week. I’m just rehabbing from that and it’s still early days so it’s hard to put a timeline on it at the moment. But I’m positive about it and I’m sure I’ll be back as soon as possible.”