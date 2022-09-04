Bullish Celtic refuse to change style for Real Madrid as duo to be assessed ahead of Champions League clash

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow outfit welcome the Spanish outfit to Celtic Park in their first group-stage match of the Champions League in buoyant mood following their crushing 4-0 win over Old Firm rivals Rangers on Saturday, moving them five points clear at the summit of the cinch Premiership.

Celtic have been in lethal form on the domestic front so far this season, winning every match in the league and Premier Sports Cup and scoring 29 goals across the seven matches – including a 9-0 rout of Dundee United last month.

Their manager Ange Postecoglou demands a high-pressing and relentless outlook from his team and Celtic midfielder David Turnbull does not expect that to change when they come up against Europe’s best despite fears in some quarters that they will be left exposed defensively.

David Turnbull was among the goalscorers for Celtic as they crushed rivals Rangers 4-0. Real Madrid are up next in the Champions League.

“Everyone is full of confidence,” said Turnbull, who scored Celtic’s fourth goal against Rangers. “Since the start of the season, we have all been brilliant. We have a very big squad and everyone is pushing for places.

“I think it’s just the style of play we are playing, it is putting teams under pressure and they can’t cope with it. It’s just about continuing that throughout the season.

“It’s the way the manager likes to play. Keep the intensity high. If the ball goes out, go and get it as quickly as we can and putting other teams under pressure by pressing them high up the pitch and trying to win the ball back.

“You just get told, get it back into play as quickly as you can and, at Celtic Park, with the ball boys, it’s good.

Ange Postecoglou demands that his Celtic team plays a certain way - regardless of the opponent.

“You could see that with the first goal with Jota taking a quick throw in. We went and scored from it. It’s part of our game.”

Asked if that mindset would change when Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid come to town, given that they also have an 100 per cent record this season, Turnbull responded: “I don’t think we’ll change. We’ll go into the game full of confidence and try to play our own game.

“Whether it works or it doesn’t, we will stay play that way and, hopefully, it does work.

"We just go in thinking it’s another game. Obviously it’s a huge game and the glamour that comes with it because it’s a huge team.

“But looking to the game, we want to play our own football and go in there and we'll see what happens.

“We don’t want to sit back against any team. We want to go out there and play our football whether it is Real Madrid or whether it was Ross County during last week. It's about going into each game the same.

"He [Postecoglou] has drilled into us from day one the way he wants to play and that won’t change for anybody.”