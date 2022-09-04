'Might have to rest': Karim Benzema could skip Celtic v Real Madrid as Spaniards maintain 100 per cent La Liga record
Real Madrid prepared for their Champions League match against Celtic with a hard-fought victory against Real Betis, with manager Carlo Ancelotti admitting afterwards that his main striker Karim Benzema might not start in Glasgow.
Real Madrid, who travel to Glasgow to face Celtic on Tuesday night, maintained their 100 per cent record in La Liga with a 2-1 win over Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.
The defending Spanish and European champions took the lead on nine minutes through Vinicius Junior, but their visitors from Andalusia levelled shortly afterwards via midfielder Sergio Canales.
Real Madrid’s winner came on 67 minutes when Rodrygo netted to ensure their fourth La Liga victory of the campaign.
Ancelotti admitted excitement about travelling to Glasgow and dropped a hint that star striker Benzema isn’t assured of a start.
"It’s a fantastic atmosphere and we are pleased to go to Glasgow to play against Celtic,” said Ancelotti. “It will be difficult for both teams.”
On Benzema, who had an off-day against Betis, Ancelotti added: “It’s not true that [Benzema] doesn’t have a substitute. There’s Mariano, Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio can play in that position. Modric has played there too, although that didn’t go so well.
“The fact we’re playing every three days now might mean he’ll have to rest some matches. On Saturday he wasn’t so clinical in finishing, but that wasn’t because of anything physical.”