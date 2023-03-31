Ange Postecoglou insists being the manager of Celtic is far from “easy” as he explained just how hard everyone is working at the club “under huge pressure”.

Having already won the Viaplay Cup, Postecoglou’s all-conquering Celtic team lead the cinch Premiership by nine points and are in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. They have suffered one domestic defeat all season – against St Mirren back in September – and are on course to score more than 100 goals and amass 100 points in the league.

Their last outing was a 3-1 win over Hibs and on Thursday, Easter Road manager Lee Johnson said only investment from a sheikh could help the rest of football bridge the gap between the Old Firm and the rest of Scottish football, with the Englishman also remarking: “If I was Ange, I’m thinking to myself at what point does it get too easy, almost? I know that sounds bad, but you know generally if your boys are on it; listen – top manager, top club, top way or working, top philosophy but their challenge would feel like Europe and competing in the Champions League. So, it’s up to clubs like us to make sure that when we do turn up at Parkhead that they are frightened of us more than they are at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson’s words, which came on the back of Rangers boss Michael Beale saying in January that Postecoglou is a “lucky man” to have “spent a lot of money” in transfer windows, have been noted by the Australian, who baulked at the suggestion that being manager of Celtic is anything other than challenging as he prepares for the resumption of league duties when his team travel to Dingwall on Sunday to play Ross County.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes the use of such language is far from accidental.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou said: “Every manager is allowed to use their platform in any way they want and say what they want. I don't think it's accidental that the words ‘lucky’ and ‘easy’ are used. They aren't words I would use to describe any manager. If you are in this job, irrespective of anything, the one thing you know is that it's not easy.

“If people think I come in here at midday, spend a couple of hours, have a cappuccino and then go home to the family, then they are kidding themselves on. I think they know that, but the use of those words is probably deliberate. That's fine. If that is what people believe, they are allowed to do that. What I know is that within this building, nothing comes easy for us.