The 23-year-old centre-half, who is a Swedish internationalist, is expected to arrive in the coming days and will fill the void left by Carl Starfelt, who left for Celta Vigo a few days ago. "We're looking to obviously reinforce with Carl going so hopefully we can do that in the coming days,” said Rodgers in the wake of Sunday’s 3-1 win over Aberdeen, before going on to say: "We need a few more, that's for sure. I don't want to put a number on it really but we've got a bit of time to strengthen the squad and hopefully we will do that.”

Rodgers was pleased with the manner of his team’s victory over the Dons, with goals from Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley securing the points at Pittodrie. “Overall it was a really good win for us,” continued the Northern Irishman. “There were spells of really good football. We took the goals really well and in those moments of adversity we stayed strong. It was a really good three points against one of our rivals.

"Winning always puts smiles on Celtic supporters' faces. I said to the players that's important to us. It's a long journey up, especially a 12 o'clock kick-off, even though it was like the Mediterranean up here. It was more like Andalucia than Aberdeen. It was brilliant for the supporters to get the win.”

Rodgers spoke on the reintegration of left-back Alexandro Bernabei into the matchday squad, who was left out of the match against Ross County last week for sleeping in and missing a team meeting. “His alarm is working now,” smiled Rodgers. “He has been brilliant in pre-season in terms of mentality and attitude and I felt for him. The very morning of the first game of the season whatever happened the alarm did not go off. I don't have time to wait. If you start late in the game and you are not quite ready then the game could be dead. It's gone. We draw a line under it. He's a good guy. His professionalism is fantastic and there is no worry. We all make mistakes but you learn from them and you'll be better for it.”