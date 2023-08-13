Aberdeen v Celtic takes Pittodrie plot twist under noon sun but end of story remains the same

There were some hairy moments for Celtic up at Pittodrie, but ultimately the champions left with what they came for in three precious Premiership three points.

Up against a resurgent Aberdeen, Brendan Rodgers’ men prevailed 3-1 in an engrossing contest under the high noon sun. The Dons applied heat, battling back from a goal down and staying right in the contest until Celtic’s late third goal settled matters. The victory did not come without cost. Key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, only just back from knee surgery, was replaced at the break. Midfielder Reo Hatate, who came on at half time, only lasted 25 minutes after picking up an injury. There were periods of insecurity at the back, but as champions tend to do, Celtic found a way.

Liel Abada got them up and running on 11 minutes, netting from close range after Daizen Maeda had headed a Matt O’Riley free-kick across goal. Assistant referee Calum Spence flagged for offisde, but VAR overturned the ruling as Dante Polvara was level with Israeli. The opener would have been frustrating for Aberdeen, who had started brightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons pressed the life out of Celtic’s defence early on. This is the way Barry Robson sets out his teams and they made life uncomfortable for Celtic. Their equaliser on 25 minutes was far from a surprise, Miovski tapping home after Duk had too easily ghosted past a wooden Carter-Vickers and squared the ball. Maik Nawrocki, Celtic’s other centre-half, was far too slow in recognising the danger to cover. Early days, of course, for this new-look partnership.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates at full time following the victory over Aberdeen.

Celtic’s most impressive performer was the lively Maeda. Nicky Devlin was having a hard time dealing with him but that did not excuse his awful judgement when heading a high ball back towards his own goal, not realising that Kyogo Furuhashi was behind him. Just six minutes after levelling, Aberdeen were behind again, the Japanese pouncing on the gift and firing past Kelle Roos, who perhaps will regret his weak-wristed attempt to save it.

Both teams neglected the art of defence in the first half, which made for an entertaining occasion. Abada could have added a third after more good work from Maeda but his finish was tame, and Celtic went in at the break with only a one-goal advantage.

The second half was tenser and close. Leighton Clarkson fired narrowly wide from the left flank for Aberdeen and Maeda nearly added a third, with Devlin partially atoning for his error with a spectacular clearance off his own line. The Dons kept at it but never truly threatened.

Spence’s correct 80th-minute flagging of substitute Ester Sokler saved Hart’s blushes, the goalkeeper charging out of his box and rashly barging down the Slovenian. It was a poor bit of decision-making that would have resulted in a red card for the goalkeeper. Four minutes later, Celtic put the game out of reach, however, with O’Riley slotting home an accurate low cross from Yang Hyun-jun.

Aberdeen are on a 15-game winless streak at home to Celtic. You have to go back to February 2016 for their last success at Pittodrie against them. Thirteen of those matches have been Celtic triumphs. There were positives for the Dons – Shayden Morris, a peripheral figure last season, played very well at right wing-back, and the Duk-Miovski partnership up front worked well – and this was a massive stylistic improvement on the last time they hosted Celtic last December back in Jim Goodwin’s time, when they played with ten men behind the ball and lost 1-0 without landing a blow. It shows the strides they have made under Robson.