Brendan Rodgers favourite for shock Celtic return as Ange Postecoglou reaches Tottenham Hotspur 'agreement'

Brendan Rodgers is in line for a shock Celtic return after being installed as the favourite to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian will likely become the next Tottenham Hotspur boss after reaching a verbal agreement with the Premier League side, according to the Guardian. He guided the Glasgow giants to a treble, adding the Scottish Cup to the Premiership title and League Cup following a win over Inverness CT at Hampden Park on Saturday.

In the aftermath Postecoglou dodged addressing his future amidst strong speculation surrounding the vacant Spurs position. The North London club are expected to confirm his appointment when compensation is agreed. It will likely see Celtic earn a seven-figure fee.

“I anticipate enjoying this moment for the next 24, 48 hours, as long as I can before somebody drags me away and takes my attention away from enjoying something that has been hard-earned,” he said. “The reality of it is there’s probably players in that dressing room who won’t be here next year. That’s the nature of football. But I want them to enjoy it, I’m going to enjoy it and that’s all I’m going to focus on until somebody grabs me by the collar and tells me that I have to answer certain questions.”

Rodgers, who managed the club between May 2016 and February 2019, is 5/4 favourite to replace Postecoglou, his odds being slashed in the last 24 hours, as per Betfair. The Northern Irishman left Celtic for Leicester City after back-to-back trebles. He was with the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League, until the start of April.

Enzo Maresca, David Moyes and current Celtic first-team coach John Kennedy are all 15/2. Postecoglou wants to take Kennedy to Spurs alongside two other members of his backroom staff, including Gavin Strachan, reports the Scottish Sun. Other names featuring in the bookmakers’ shortlist includes former Celtic captain Scott Brown, currently managing Fleetwood Town, and ex-Chelsea head coach Graham Potter.

As part of their pre-season plans, Celtic are going to Japan and South Korea. One of their opponents are Yokohama F. Marinos who were manged by Postecoglou before hs moved to Glasgow.