Boy, 15, charged after Celtic captain Scott Brown taunted over sister outside Rangers stadium following Old Firm clash

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after Celtic captain Scott Brown was taunted over the death of his sister in the aftermath of the Old Firm clash.

Brown was leaving Ibrox after the Hoops beat their fierce rivals 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

But video footage of him walking towards the team coach went viral after it showed him being asked, "how's your sister?" by a waiting supporter.

It was widely condemned by players and fans of both sides of the divide after it appeared across social media.

The 34-year-old midfielder looked stunned as he heard what had been shouted towards him.

His sister Fiona tragically passed away in 2008 aged 21 following a battle with skin cancer.

Celtic later posted a picture of Brown and manager Neil Lennon with the caption 'Captain. Leader. Legend' along with a green love heart in a show of support.

Police have now revealed that a teenager has been charged and reported in relation to the incident.

A Police Scotland statement read: "Following social media coverage regarding an incident, involving a Celtic player outside Ibrox on Sunday 1 September 2019, we can confirm a 15 year old male has been charged in connection with the incident.

"He has been referred to the Early and Effective Interventions Co-ordinator."