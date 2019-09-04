Rangers move swiftly to deal with supporter who abused Scott Brown over death of sister

Rangers have identified and banned a fan for life after the supporter was caught on camera taunting Scott Brown over the death of his sister, according to the Scottish Sun.

The incident happened in the aftermath of Sunday's Old Firm match after the victorious Celtic players made their way from the Ibrox entrance to the team bus.

Scott Brown celebrates during Sunday's Old Firm victory at Ibrox.

As Brown left the stadium, a Gers supporter asked the former Scotland international, "how's your sister?" in reference to the player's sibling Fiona, who died from skin cancer aged just 21.

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows Brown staring down the individual.

In the clip, a police officer can be heard reprimanding the fan while a fellow supporter adds: "Come on to **** man, that's out of order".

Rangers have informed the Sun that the supporter in question will not be allowed to attend another match.