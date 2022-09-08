Ben Doak and Rory Wilson named in new-look Scotland U21 squad alongside Celtic, Rangers and Hearts youngsters

The pair make the step up from the under-17s for a friendly double-header against Northern Ireland while a number of players move up from the under-19s.

Both players made moves from Glasgow to the Premier League over the summer, Doak leaving Celtic for Liverpool and Wilson joining Aston Villa from Rangers.

Only five players remain from the squad that ended the previous European qualifying campaign with a draw in Denmark in June while Josh Doig returns from injury after a positive start to life in Serie A with Hellas Verona.

Gemmill’s squad will travel to Belfast for a match on September 22 at Danny Blanchflower Stadium before hosting their opponents at the SMISA Stadium in Paisley three days later.

Gemmill said the games will be "excellent preparation" for his squad. "It's a chance to show [the new players] how we work and what's expected of them tactically," he added.

Squad: Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United), Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town, on loan from Fulham), Flynn Clarke (Norwich City), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Craig (Reading), Lucas De Bolle (Hamilton Academical, on loan from Newcastle United), Adam Devine (Rangers), Josh Doig (Hellas Verona), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Jay Hogarth (Alloa Athletic, on loan from Rangers), Leon King (Rangers), Sam Long (Boston United, on loan from Lincoln City), Connor McAvoy (Fulham), Cole McKinnon (Partick Thistle, on loan from Rangers), Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell), Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic, on loan from Dundee United), Adam Montgomery (St Johnstone, on loan from Celtic), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian), Cieran Slicker (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Rory Wilson (Aston Villa).