Ross Stewart ruled out of Scotland triple-header as Sunderland striker suffers injury setback
Scotland striker Ross Stewart has been ruled out of the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.
The Sunderland frontman is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines after damaging a thigh muscle ahead of Monday night’s Tees-Wear derby.
The twice-capped 26-year-old, who has scored five goals in seven Sky Bet Championship appearances for the promoted Black Cats this season, was forced to withdraw from the team for the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.
A scan has revealed significant damage and the former Ross County hitman now faces a period of rehabilitation which could keep him out for between six and eight weeks.
Most Popular
Head coach Tony Mowbray told the club’s official website: “Ross will be out for six to eight weeks – it could be a little longer, but that will depend on his rehabilitation and the way his body reacts.
“He’s a really positive guy and we hope that he will be a quick healer, so we will take it game by game and hopefully he returns quickly.”
Stewart made his international debut earlier this year, appearing as a substitute in a Nations League game against Armenia on June 8 before doing likewise in the 3-0 defeat to Ireland in Dublin three days later.
Scotland are facing a triple-header later this month as Steve Clarke’s side host Ukraine and Ireland in back-to-back home fixtures at Hampden Park on September 21 and 24, before travelling to Poland, the temporary base for Urkraine, in the away fixture against the war-torn nation on September 27.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.