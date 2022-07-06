BBC confirm new Saturday Sportsound host as Richard Gordon departs role after 30 years

Kenny Macintyre has been confirmed as the new host of Saturday Sportsound with veteran presenter Richard Gordon stepping down from the role after 30 years on the mic.

Gordon, a lifelong Aberdeen fan, is moving to the Sunday edition of the show but will continue to present some midweek fixtures for the station.

Macintyre is a well-known broadcaster on BBC Radio Scotland having provided match reports and hosted episodes of Sportsound over a number of years. He will begin his new Saturday role on July 30 when the Scottish Premiership returns.

A BBC statement read: "An experienced and well-known voice, Kenny is a regular sports presenter on BBC Radio Scotland, leading previous editions of Sportsound as well as providing interviews and reports."

"The programme is so important to our audience and Kenny brings huge passion and a wealth of experience to the role."

McIntyre said: "It's an honour and a privilege to be the presenter of Sportsound - a programme I have a long-standing connection with.

"Anyone who knows me knows how passionate and committed I am to providing excellent sports journalism that connects with Radio Scotland's audiences.

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Kenny MacIntyre is the new host of Saturday Sportsound. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)