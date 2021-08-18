Josip Juranovic: Legia Warsaw boss confirms imminent Celtic transfer - but has selection dilemma for Euro tie

Josip Juranovic, right, faced Scotland during the Euros this summer.

The two clubs have agreed a £2.5million fee for 26-year-old right-back and the player’s representatives are now in talks with Celtic over a contract.

However, while those negotiations take place, Juranovic is still in Michniewicz’s thinking and could play for Legia in Thursday night’s Europa League play-off first leg away at Slavia Prague.

Michniewicz has to decide whether he selects the Croatia internationalist or if he is in the right frame of mind to play against the Czechs in what is a massive match for the Polish outfit.

"I know that the clubs have agreed on the transfer, and he is still negotiating his terms,” Michniewicz said in his pre-match press conference.

"I had a preliminary talk with Jura at the airport about the game.

"He is willing to play and we will make the final decision on Thursday.

"How will this affect the team? Certainly there is some confusion.

"On Wednesday, many people congratulated him that he would have a chance to develop in another club.

"But we also feel sorry that he would not be with us anymore.

"I'm not surprised he's going, but it's humanly sad that it will go away.

"He is the 21st player who has quit since I've been here. We have to accept it and stop thinking about it."

Juranovic emerged as Celtic’s top transfer target to compete with Anthony Ralston as right-back earlier this week after moves for Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta and Man City’s Yan Couto fell by the wayside.