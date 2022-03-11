Ange Postecoglou's 'favourable decisions' message as Celtic boss makes shrewd referee analysis point

It was the Australian’s observation after being quizzed about decisions made by officials in the build up to the club’s Scottish Cup tie with Dundee United.

Livingston boss David Martindalte felt his side were hard done by for two of the three goals Celtic scored in a 3-1 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday, including one where the visitors were awarded a corner when it should have been a bye-kick.

The aftermath saw detailed analysis of the incidents.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had his say on 'referee watch'. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"It seems a lot of the analysis of games here is more 'referee watch' than analysis of the actual game," Postecoglou said.

"Yes we got a corner we maybe shouldn't have, but there are still a hell of a lot things that need to happen for us to score from that resultant corner.

"But it is very easy for people to look for those kind of things. If people think we are in our position because we are getting favourable decisions by officials then more power to them, we will just keep doing what we are doing."

The Celtic boss expressed his support of the officials.

Postecoglou noted the difficulty of the job and mistakes are part and parcel of it.

"Officials are human beings," he said.

"I've seen players and managers make a hell of a lot more mistakes than referees this year, let me tell you."