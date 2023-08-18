All Sections
Ange Postecoglou tifo display planned as ex-Celtic boss earns support amid Spurs fan protests

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are planning to show their support for Ange Postecoglou this weekend amid ongoing protests at the club owners.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
 Comment

The Spurs fanbase has endured a difficult 2023, watching last season’s hopes of silverware evaporate during a disastrous March, which saw painful FA Cup and Champions League exits followed by Antonio Conte’s departure.

A period of discontent has occurred since with protests planned ahead of the match against Manchester United on Saturday over the club’s decision to raise the price of matchday tickets for the 2023-24 campaign, while Harry Kane’s exit on the eve of the season has also turned up the heat on the club’s board.

But there is overwhelming support for new boss Postecoglou, who was serenaded for a number of minutes by the away fans at Brentford last weekend with a tifo display planned for his first competitive home match in charge on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou applauds the travelling Tottenham fans after the 1-1 draw at Brentford in his opening Premier League match. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Ange Postecoglou applauds the travelling Tottenham fans after the 1-1 draw at Brentford in his opening Premier League match. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The former Celtic boss admitted: “It means a lot but I’m not comfortable with it. You love what it means because for the most part it’s blind faith. I haven’t yet delivered anything. Hopefully when the day comes that we deliver as a team it will mean something different then.

“I don’t dismiss it either, that’s people taking a huge leap of faith on me as an individual and I appreciate that. It’s a really good reminder of the responsibility that I have.

"I have to repay that faith and supporting at the moment is on the back of very little. We need to start producing something that’s substantial so we can take that credit when it’s deserved.”

