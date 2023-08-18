Ange Postecoglou compares Spurs fan protests to start of Celtic tenure - 'there was a lot going on'

Ange Postecoglou has compared the current disquiet among Spurs fans to the beginning of his tenure at Celtic ahead of planned protests at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

An hour-long demonstration by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has been arranged ahead of Saturday's fixture with Manchester United over the club’s decision to raise the price of matchday tickets for the 2023-24 campaign.

While Spurs announced in April that season-ticket prices would be frozen, THST expressed its frustration last month over the matchday ticket price increase and the lack of consultation.

It has resulted in a ‘Call to Action’ from THST, who wants a full reversal of an increase they insist will price out loyal fans, but they made a conscious effort to ensure the protest occurred outside the stadium and before the 5.30pm kick-off.

Ange Postecoglou has no issue with Tottenham fans staging a protest ahead of Saturday’s fixture with Manchester United. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Postecoglou was faced with a similar situation ahead of his first home league match in charge of Celtic in August 2021 when fans staged protests outside the stadium over a perceived lack of support for the Australian following the early Champions League exit to FC Midtjylland.

“To be fair it’s not an unusual space for me,” Postecoglou said. “I know people talk about the treble I won at Celtic but the beginnings at Celtic were very similar.

“There was a lot going on off the pitch at the time and it’s only natural when football clubs have a disappointing period that there is going to be that environment with people unhappy, but my role within that is to hopefully get people to focus on what we’re all here for and that is the football club, the players, the team and having success.

“There is no doubt that we will get there quick if we’re united on and off the field absolutely, but I have never and never will tell people how they should feel, how they should behave or the context of how to express their emotions.

“I think that is their right and they have earnt their right to do that. My role within that is to try produce a team that gets us united to what’s most important.

“What I do know is that if we are united as a football club, supporters, everyone involved in and out of the club, during those 90 minutes, it gives us our best chance of success and ultimately that’s why we all do it.