Ange Postecoglou reveals reasons behind 6 Celtic changes and gives update on two key stars left out

While Jota, Sead Haksabanovic, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley took their places on the bench, Carter-Vickers and Juranovic were left out completely.

"Wanting to win a game of football and putting the best team out there,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports when asked about the thinking behind the changes.

"Midweek a couple of boys pulled up sore so we had to leave them out today but also there are some quality players ready to go and we're going to have to need the energy today and I’m sure they will deliver.

“Cameron pulled up a bit sore the other night so he wasn't available. (Juranovic) has played a lot of football and Tony coming in it made sense to give him a break.”