After scoring a double in the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday, the 22-year-old now has four goals and 12 assists to his name in what is his first full season with the club after joining from MK Dons in January last year. The Denmark Under-21 international instantly set the heather alight following that move, quickly cementing his place in the Celtic side that won last season’s title while displaying a midfield craft that betrayed his previous status as a third tier player in England. The perception in some quarters is that O’Riley has not scaled the same heights this season, but Ange Postecoglou is quick to swat aside any such suggestions, despite sitting him on the bench for a spell earlier this year.

"We work in a public space and that allows people to have an opinion," the Celtic boss said. "But as I keep telling the lads the most important opinion, the one that really counts, is the one within these walls. And Matt has had nothing but positive feedback from us. I think he’s shown sustained growth this year. It’s his second year playing at such a high level – 18 months, really, given we signed him halfway through last season. He has taken on some enormous challenges this year. He’s played Champions League football, he’s played a couple of different positions for us. I’m delighted that at the age of 22 what he’s achieved for us so far – and there is even more to come."

Before his brace at Rugby Park, O'Riley had expressed disappointment over his lack of goals for the club, but Postecoglou assured him he is not judged on his scoring rate. "You know what, mate? All the kids want plenty of presents for Christmas. Sometimes they need to be grateful for what they have got. The bottom line is Matt has been outstanding for us. I don’t worry about goals and assists. I get it that is what gives them a thrill. What’s more important for us is he’s a big contributor to us being where we are at the moment."