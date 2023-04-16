Ange Postecoglou explains why Celtic played 'best football of season' and singles out 'really good' newcomer

Celtic were untouchable in the first 27 minutes of this encounter in Ayrshire, scoring four times through Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley (2), while Furuhashi also hit the post with a penalty. While their level dipped for the rest of the match, with Kilmarnock recovering from a dreadful start and some individual errors, Postecoglou was full of praise as his team regained their 12-point lead over Rangers, moved to within seven points of retaining their league crown and broke through the 100-goal barrier.

"First half the boys were outstanding,” said Postecoglou. “It was some of the best football we’ve played all year with the way we moved the ball and ourselves around the pitch. After last week’s win [in the Old Firm derby against Rangers] you’re looking at where the focus is. But it was important we started with a good intent. Second half we got a bit sloppy and disjointed and could have defended a bit more. It shows there’s a real good understanding within the group of the kind of team we want to be. You can talk in cliches about taking every game as they come but they handled it in a responsible manner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether he believed his team now wants to sprint to the title, Postecoglou responded: “I think so, and it is important, because in a perfect world, you design your team to play its best football at the most important part [of the season]. That's not discounting the fact that you've got to be in this position to start with, so we've had to be pretty strong all year, but this is the time of year when things get decided and you want to be playing your best football then. I thought the attitude was first-rate, it's not an easy pitch to play on. It’s a difficult opponent desperate for points. You can come here and try to get three points and move on but we came with an intent to play our football.”

Ange Postecoglou salutes the Celtic fans after the 4-1 victory over Kilmarnock.