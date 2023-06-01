All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Ange Postecoglou reacts to Spurs move claims as Celtic boss insists: 'I woke up thinking of one thing'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has refused to drawn on reports linking him with an imminent move to Tottenham as he insisted his full focus is on Saturday's Scottish Cup final.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:06 BST
 Comment

The 57-year-old is the odds-on favourite to replace Antonio Conte as the next permanent Spurs head coach amid claims that he is the preferred candidate for the role and could be appointed as early as next week.

Addressing the Spurs speculation ahead of Saturday's Hampden showdown with Inverness, where the Australian will attempt to land a domestic treble and his fifth trophy in two seasons, Postecoglou said: "Somebody else was favourite last week, weren't they? Yeah, so it doesn't register.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I get all the interest and a lot of people love to speculate on these things but we've worked really, really hard to get ourselves into this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it's just not who I am.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Inverness. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Inverness. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Inverness. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Postecoglou alluded to the fact that he has been linked with various Premier League jobs across the season with the Celtic boss listed as being a contender for previous vacancies at Leeds, Everton, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

"You're making it sound as if this is the first time it's happened to me. We've done this dance a few times this year so I think the players are well aware of where my thoughts lie. You're not invested in this football club like I am, like my players are and like our supporters are. I woke up this morning thinking of one thing and it's the same thing I've been thinking about for the last five days. That I really want to make sure we play well in this cup final and make it a truly special season. I know this football club has had a lot of success recently including of trebles but in the history of time there are not too many that can claim to that. Not just for myself and this football club, but for some of these players it might be the only one they get so we need to focus on that."

Related topics:Antonio ConteTottenhamLeeds
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.