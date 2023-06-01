Ange Postecoglou reacts to Spurs move claims as Celtic boss insists: 'I woke up thinking of one thing'

"I get all the interest and a lot of people love to speculate on these things but we've worked really, really hard to get ourselves into this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it's just not who I am.”

"You're making it sound as if this is the first time it's happened to me. We've done this dance a few times this year so I think the players are well aware of where my thoughts lie. You're not invested in this football club like I am, like my players are and like our supporters are. I woke up this morning thinking of one thing and it's the same thing I've been thinking about for the last five days. That I really want to make sure we play well in this cup final and make it a truly special season. I know this football club has had a lot of success recently including of trebles but in the history of time there are not too many that can claim to that. Not just for myself and this football club, but for some of these players it might be the only one they get so we need to focus on that."