Celtic could be set to lose Ange Postecoglou as manager with reports Tottenham Hotspur will announce the Australian as their new boss next week.

Postecoglou has emerged as a key candidate for the vacant managerial post in the last week after Spurs were thwarted in their attempts to land Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot, while they had been linked with Birghton’s Roberto De Zerbi and former manager Mauricio Pochettino who has since taken over at Chelsea.

The Celtic boss has since become odds-on favourite to be in the dugout for the club’s first match of the 2023/24 season and The Sun reports the Spurs will look to conclude the deal after the Scottish Cup final. The Scottish champions face Inverness CT on Saturday evening as the 57-year-old looks to secure the treble on the back of a double in his first season.

Postecoglou is due to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Scottish football showpiece finale. He has so far played down any speculation with his name linked to a variety of Premier League posts throughout the season

"It doesn't [come onto my radar],” he said. “I think anyone who knows me, I've been asked about these things plenty of times, know that what's important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career. It's not every year you get the opportunity to win a treble. If anyone thinks I'm thinking anything other than that, they don't know me."

Celtic, it is reported, won’t stand in Postecoglou's way and have already begun their search for a replacement with David Moyes mentioned as a possible option.