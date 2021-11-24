Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic hunger is non-negotiable amid Connor Goldson's Rangers claim

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson made headlines this week in questioning this facet following the club’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Hibs on Sunday. He implied the Ibrox side had gone soft in the aftermath of their title success last season that brought a first honour to Ibrox in a decade. The Australian, though, considers the drive to succeed is something no staff member at Celtic could ever dare allow to become diluted - however sated, or otherwise, they might become with trophy triumphs, Celtic having claimed 12 of the past 15 domestic honours, and being a win away from another following their weekend cup semi-final victory.
“You’ve got no choice,” said Postecoglou. “Unfortunately and fortunately - whatever way you want to put it - when you join this football club, that’s what you are signing up for. You are not just signing up to play for a club that has great standing and has great support, you are signing up to be just that: to be hungry for success. Because if you are not, you won’t last here. Not if you are a player, or a manager, or a member of staff here.
“That’s the expectation. You have got to walk around here, whether you have been here for a couple of months or for 10 years, and approach every game as if we haven’t had success for a long time because that’s the demands and that’s how you stay on top of your game always.”