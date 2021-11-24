Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic hunger is non-negotiable amid Connor Goldson's Rangers claim

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shows his appetite for success following the Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over St Johnstone, and maintains at the club the hunger must always take the approach of feeling that success hasn't come in "a long time". (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson made headlines this week in questioning this facet following the club’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Hibs on Sunday. He implied the Ibrox side had gone soft in the aftermath of their title success last season that brought a first honour to Ibrox in a decade. The Australian, though, considers the drive to succeed is something no staff member at Celtic could ever dare allow to become diluted - however sated, or otherwise, they might become with trophy triumphs, Celtic having claimed 12 of the past 15 domestic honours, and being a win away from another following their weekend cup semi-final victory.

“You’ve got no choice,” said Postecoglou. “Unfortunately and fortunately - whatever way you want to put it - when you join this football club, that’s what you are signing up for. You are not just signing up to play for a club that has great standing and has great support, you are signing up to be just that: to be hungry for success. Because if you are not, you won’t last here. Not if you are a player, or a manager, or a member of staff here.

“That’s the expectation. You have got to walk around here, whether you have been here for a couple of months or for 10 years, and approach every game as if we haven’t had success for a long time because that’s the demands and that’s how you stay on top of your game always.”

