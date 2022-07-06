Ange Postecoglou hails unfamiliar Celtic line-up after 7-0 pre-season friendly win

New signings Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist were handed debuts as the Hoops lined up without a clutch of recognised stars who were afforded an extended summer break after playing international fixtures in June.

It meant starts for players who saw limited first-team action last season such as Osaze Urhoghide, Christopher Jullien, Bosun Lawal, James McCarthy, Yosuke Ideguchi and Jonny Kenny, who struck twice.

Also on target were Reo Hatate, Mikey Johnson, Jullien, James Forrest and youngster Rocco Vata.

Postecoglou said: "It was okay. Obviously we've just started pre-season and the boys who played today are the ones who came in earlier and had an extra week under their belt.

"They've had a good couple of days here and the boys are working hard. We're not going into these friendly games feeling fresh because we're pushing the boys hard. Considering all that I thought the effort and intent was good, particularly in the first half.

"It's about everything. It's about fitness. It's about playing our football and the standards we set. Everything is included. Irrespective of whether it's the first game or the last game of pre-season we just want to make a mark with everything we do and for the most part it was positive tonight."

As well as Kenny, Vata and Lawal, there were also appearances for Owen Moffat, Matthew Anderson, Ben Summers and Josh Dede as the Celtic youngsters looked to impress the manager ahead of the new season.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was satisfied with the opening pre-season friendly win. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Throughout pre-season we've had guys come in different stages so this is a window of opportunity for the young boys to experience this environment and for us to have a look at them," Postecoglou said. "They've all acquitted themselves well and they now realise what's required at this level. They've been solid contributors and they were today."

The standard of opposition will go up on Saturday when Celtic face Rapid Wein, who finished fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

"It doesn't change for us irrespective of who the opposition are. We've just got to keep working to our standards and our levels," Postecoglou added. "We've still got hard work to put into the boys and they are willing participants. They want it.