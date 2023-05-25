Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the new favourite to become the next Tottenham boss.

The Australian is reportedly on a shortlist of candidates to replace Antonio Conte but has shot to the front of betting market after Feyenoord boss Arne Slot ruled himself out of the running.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge having replaced Cristian Stellini who stepped in when Conte parted company with the London club in March. Spurs sit eighth in the Premier League with one fixture remaining away to Leeds on Sunday and are relying on Aston Villa dropping points to have any hope of qualifying for Europe via the Conference League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou has guided Celtic to a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season and will secure a domestic treble if his side defeat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next month having already lifted the League Cup.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the new favourite to take over at Tottenham. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 57-year-old has been installed as the new 7/2 favourite for the Tottenham job with bookmaker Betfair with reports claiming the former Australia head coach is being "strongly considered" by the Spurs hierarchy. Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is second favourite at 4/1 with Slot dropping to 6/1.