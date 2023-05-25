All Sections
Ange Postecoglou favourite to become next Tottenham manager after fresh development

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the new favourite to become the next Tottenham boss.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 25th May 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:36 BST
 Comment

The Australian is reportedly on a shortlist of candidates to replace Antonio Conte but has shot to the front of betting market after Feyenoord boss Arne Slot ruled himself out of the running.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge having replaced Cristian Stellini who stepped in when Conte parted company with the London club in March. Spurs sit eighth in the Premier League with one fixture remaining away to Leeds on Sunday and are relying on Aston Villa dropping points to have any hope of qualifying for Europe via the Conference League next season.

Postecoglou has guided Celtic to a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season and will secure a domestic treble if his side defeat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next month having already lifted the League Cup.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the new favourite to take over at Tottenham. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the new favourite to take over at Tottenham. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
The 57-year-old has been installed as the new 7/2 favourite for the Tottenham job with bookmaker Betfair with reports claiming the former Australia head coach is being "strongly considered" by the Spurs hierarchy. Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is second favourite at 4/1 with Slot dropping to 6/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Arne Slot is the latest manager to rule himself out of taking the vacant Tottenham job, having been the favourite to replace Antonio Conte for the past week. Now, Spurs have reportedly turned their attention to Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who is the new 7/2 favourite to take the reins in north London. Brendan Rodgers follows behind at 4/1, with Luis Enrique 15/2 and both Ruben Amorim and Graham Potter 11/1.”

