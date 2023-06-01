The Scottish champions go into the match as overwhelming favourites and victory will secure the club their latest treble. There have been question marks surrounding the fitness of some key stars ahead of the encounter. Top scorer Kyogo was taken off just after half-time having scored twice in a 5-0 win over Aberdeen, while Alistair Johnston played for the first time against the Dons since the semi-final win over Rangers. Both are likely to feature, as is Sead Haksabanovic, but there is less positive news around Aaron Mooy after the Australian missed the last four matches.

“Kyogo is progressing,” Postecoglou said. “He hasn’t trained yet. The plan is to get him out there tomorrow (Friday) and see how he goes. He is doing some individual stuff this afternoon. He always is, but he is still pretty bullish about playing so we will just see how he goes. Johnston is fine, he has trained all week and Haksabanovic is back in so he is available as well. The only real absence is Aaron Mooy.”

Meanwhile, Postecoglou addressed reports that he was set to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager. It has been reported that a deal will be done once the Scottish Cup final is completed. The former Australia boss is odds-on favourite to take the post after emerging as a strong candidate last week. Spurs had two interim managers after the departure of Antonio Conte and finished eighth in the Premier League

He noted that he had done “this dance a few times this year” after being linked with a variety of Premier League jobs.

Postecoglou said: "Somebody else was favourite last week, weren't they? Yeah, so it doesn't register. I get all the interest and a lot of people love to speculate on these things but we've worked really, really hard to get ourselves into this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it's just not who I am.”