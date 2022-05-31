'Ange doesn’t like him' - Celtic star tipped for summer exit

The French centre-back featured just once for Ange Postecoglou after returning from a long-term knee injury.

Jullien didn’t play at all in 2021 and his first and only taste of first-team action was a substitute appearance against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup in February.

He featured a handful of times on the bench but was behind Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, as well as Stephen Welsh, in the pecking order.

Jullien, a £7million signing from French side Toulouse, still has a year remaining on his current deal but McAvennie reckons the 29-year-old’s future lies elsewhere with Postecoglou not using him despite the number of games the team played.

“It’s clear that Ange doesn’t like him,” he told Football Insider.

“There were so many games to play last season and he never got a look in, that tells me he’s pretty much finished at Celtic.

“Carter-Vickers and Starfelt played every game. I think one of them needs a big, powerful defender to partner them at the back and you would think Jullien fits that mould. But he hasn’t played and it doesn’t sound like he’s injured again so Ange clearly doesn’t like him as a player.

Christopher Jullien has barely featured for Celtic since coming back from injury. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I expect he will leave this summer because Ange won’t keep anyone who isn’t contributing.”