Andrew Robertson on whether he'd rather finish his career at Celtic or Liverpool

Andrew Robertson insists he'd love to pull on the green and white hoops of Celtic one day - but admits he'd prefer to finish his career at Liverpool.

The Anfield left-back will be lining up in his second consecutive Champions League final on Saturday evening as Jurgen Klopp's side face Tottenham Hotspur.

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson.

The former Dundee United man has emerged as a real fans' favourite and one of the world's best full-backs since making the move from Hull City in 2017.

Having come through the ranks at Queen's Park, he knows how tough it is to get to the top level and wants to remain there for the rest of his career.

However, should he someday have to leave Liverpool, he would love the chance to turn out for his boyhood heroes.

He told the Daily Mail: “For me, at the level I’m playing at, I would love to finish my career at Liverpool if you gave me that option.

“I’d bite your hand off for that. But I know how hard it is to play at the elite level for a long period of time.

“I hope I can do that, but Celtic isn’t exactly a big drop.

“They play in the Champions League and Europa League and win trophies.

“Never say never. I’d love to pull on the jersey because it is my boyhood club and I still support them.

“But the way my career has gone, if you were to offer me staying at Liverpool for the rest of my career I’d take it.”

