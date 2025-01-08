A swathe of schools have been shut across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire

More than 60 schools in northern Scotland are closed as snow and ice warnings remain in force across much of the country.

Forecasters also predict further rain, sleet and snow showers could lead to some disruption to travel on Wednesday, with longer journey times possible.

People at Glenshee Ski Centre | PA

A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice in the north, north east and west of Scotland is in place until midday.

A separate warning of snow and ice in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will come into force at midday and run until midnight on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 54 schools and 39 nurseries in the Highlands are closed. Nine schools in Aberdeenshire are shut and many had delayed openings due to the weather.

The latest warnings come after days of wintry weather, which saw temperatures drop to -5C at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands early on Wednesday, according to Met Office data.

The yellow weather warning for ice and snow covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will come into force at midday and run until midnight on Thursday | Met Office

Forecasters said up to 15cm of snow could accumulate on high ground in the area covered by the warning which comes into force at midday on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: “Sleet and snow showers will continue for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, before dying out by the end of Thursday evening.

“North-west Scotland and the Northern and Western Isles will see the most frequent showers on Wednesday, before extending to the north east on Thursday.

“Further accumulations of 3-7cm are expected to low levels, with 10-15cm possible above 150m. Where any modest daytime thaw has occurred, icy stretches are likely on untreated surfaces.”

Here is the full list of Highland school closures

Abernethy Primary: Closed

Abernethy Primary Nursery: Closed

Achiltibuie Primary: Closed

Achiltibuie Primary Nursery: Closed

Alvie Primary: Closed

Ardross Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed

Aviemore Primary: Closed

Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Closed

Cannich Bridge Primary: Closed

Cannich Bridge Primary Nursery: Closed

Carbost Primary: Closed

Carbost Primary Nursery: Closed

Carrbridge Primary: Closed

Carrbridge Primary Nursery: Closed

Coulhill Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Coulhill Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Craighill Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Craighill Primary Nursery - EM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Craighill Primary Nursery - GM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Cromarty Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Culbokie Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Culbokie Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 2 hours later

Deshar Primary: Closed

Deshar Primary Nursery: Closed

Farr Primary (Inv): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Farr Primary Nursery (Inv): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Ferintosh Primary: Closed

Gairloch High School: Closed

Gairloch Primary: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Glenelg Primary: Closed

Glenelg Primary Nursery: Closed

Glenurquhart Primary: Closed

Glenurquhart Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Golspie Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Golspie Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Grantown Grammar School: Closed

Grantown Primary: Closed

Grantown Primary Nursery: Closed

Hill of Fearn Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Hill of Fearn Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Inver Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Invergarry Primary: Closed

Invergarry Primary Nursery: Closed

Kilchuimen Academy: Closed

Kilchuimen Primary: Closed

Kilchuimen Primary Nursery: Closed

Kingussie High School: Closed

Kingussie Primary: Closed

Knockbreck Primary (Tain): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Kyle Primary: Closed

Kyle Primary Nursery: Closed

Kyleakin Primary: Closed

Kyleakin Primary Nursery: Closed

Lairg Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Lairg Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Loch Duich Primary: Closed

Lochcarron Nursery EM: Closed

Lochcarron Primary: Closed

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed

Mallaig High School: Closed

Mulbuie Primary: Closed

Mulbuie Primary Nursery: Closed

Newmore Primary: Closed

Newtonmore Primary: Closed

Newtonmore Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Newtonmore Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

North Kessock Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

North Kessock Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Obsdale Primary: Closed

Obsdale Primary Nursery: Closed

Park Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Park Primary School: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Plockton High School: Closed

Plockton Primary: Closed

Plockton Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Portree Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Rogart Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed

Rosehall Primary: Closed

St Clement's School Nursery: Closed

Strathdearn Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Strathdearn Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Tain Royal Academy: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Tarbat Old Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Tarbat Old Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Ullapool Primary: Closed

Ullapool Primary Nursery - EM: Closed