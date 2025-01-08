Highland school closures: The list of school closures in full as Scottish snow and ice warnings extended
More than 60 schools in northern Scotland are closed as snow and ice warnings remain in force across much of the country.
Forecasters also predict further rain, sleet and snow showers could lead to some disruption to travel on Wednesday, with longer journey times possible.
A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice in the north, north east and west of Scotland is in place until midday.
A separate warning of snow and ice in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will come into force at midday and run until midnight on Thursday.
On Wednesday, 54 schools and 39 nurseries in the Highlands are closed. Nine schools in Aberdeenshire are shut and many had delayed openings due to the weather.
The latest warnings come after days of wintry weather, which saw temperatures drop to -5C at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands early on Wednesday, according to Met Office data.
Forecasters said up to 15cm of snow could accumulate on high ground in the area covered by the warning which comes into force at midday on Wednesday.
The Met Office said: “Sleet and snow showers will continue for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, before dying out by the end of Thursday evening.
“North-west Scotland and the Northern and Western Isles will see the most frequent showers on Wednesday, before extending to the north east on Thursday.
“Further accumulations of 3-7cm are expected to low levels, with 10-15cm possible above 150m. Where any modest daytime thaw has occurred, icy stretches are likely on untreated surfaces.”
Here is the full list of Highland school closures
Abernethy Primary: Closed
Abernethy Primary Nursery: Closed
Achiltibuie Primary: Closed
Achiltibuie Primary Nursery: Closed
Alvie Primary: Closed
Ardross Primary: Closed
Auchtertyre Primary: Closed
Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed
Aviemore Primary: Closed
Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed
Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Closed
Cannich Bridge Primary: Closed
Cannich Bridge Primary Nursery: Closed
Carbost Primary: Closed
Carbost Primary Nursery: Closed
Carrbridge Primary: Closed
Carrbridge Primary Nursery: Closed
Coulhill Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Coulhill Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Craighill Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Craighill Primary Nursery - EM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Craighill Primary Nursery - GM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Cromarty Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Culbokie Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Culbokie Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 2 hours later
Deshar Primary: Closed
Deshar Primary Nursery: Closed
Farr Primary (Inv): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Farr Primary Nursery (Inv): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Ferintosh Primary: Closed
Gairloch High School: Closed
Gairloch Primary: Closed
Gairloch Primary Nursery - EM: Closed
Gairloch Primary Nursery - GM: Closed
Glenelg Primary: Closed
Glenelg Primary Nursery: Closed
Glenurquhart Primary: Closed
Glenurquhart Primary Nursery - GM: Closed
Golspie Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Golspie Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Grantown Grammar School: Closed
Grantown Primary: Closed
Grantown Primary Nursery: Closed
Hill of Fearn Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Hill of Fearn Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Inver Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Invergarry Primary: Closed
Invergarry Primary Nursery: Closed
Kilchuimen Academy: Closed
Kilchuimen Primary: Closed
Kilchuimen Primary Nursery: Closed
Kingussie High School: Closed
Kingussie Primary: Closed
Knockbreck Primary (Tain): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Kyle Primary: Closed
Kyle Primary Nursery: Closed
Kyleakin Primary: Closed
Kyleakin Primary Nursery: Closed
Lairg Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Lairg Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Loch Duich Primary: Closed
Lochcarron Nursery EM: Closed
Lochcarron Primary: Closed
Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed
Mallaig High School: Closed
Mulbuie Primary: Closed
Mulbuie Primary Nursery: Closed
Newmore Primary: Closed
Newtonmore Primary: Closed
Newtonmore Primary Nursery - EM: Closed
Newtonmore Primary Nursery - GM: Closed
North Kessock Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
North Kessock Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Obsdale Primary: Closed
Obsdale Primary Nursery: Closed
Park Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Park Primary School: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Plockton High School: Closed
Plockton Primary: Closed
Plockton Primary Nursery - GM: Closed
Portree Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Rogart Primary: Closed
Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed
Rosehall Primary: Closed
St Clement's School Nursery: Closed
Strathdearn Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Strathdearn Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Tain Royal Academy: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Tarbat Old Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Tarbat Old Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Ullapool Primary: Closed
Ullapool Primary Nursery - EM: Closed
Ullapool Primary Nursery - GM: Closed
