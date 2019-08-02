AC Milan 'put Celtic star on two-man transfer shortlist' - player's agent to meet with Italian giants

AC Milan are interested in Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer, according to reports in Italy.

The Serie A giants are said to have placed the Norwegian on a two-man list of defensive transfer targets as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Italian media outlet TMW believe the other player is Liverpool stopper Dejan Lovren.

It would reportedly cost Milan £15 million to sign the Croatian international, which is why they've identified Ajer as an alternative, cheaper target.

TMW say a meeting has been set up with Ajer's agent and representatives of the Italian club as they seek to explore the possibility of a transfer deal.

Ajer's contract doesn't run out at Parkhead until the summer of 2022 and the club are in no rush to sell the centre-back after an impressive 2018/19 campaign.

