Several major local authorities declined to offer assurances over teacher numbers next year

A deal to increase teacher numbers in Scotland is at risk of unravelling within days after key councils failed to fully commit to the pledge.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Scottish Government and council body Cosla had ended a long stand-off over funding to maintain teacher numbers.

In a joint statement, it was revealed that local government and the Scottish Government were “committed to working together to restore teacher numbers to 2023 levels next year”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said as a result of the deal she would release £145.5 million to councils this year, and increase it to £186.5m next year, to help deliver the pledge.

At first minister’s questions on Thursday, John Swinney said the agreement would restore teacher numbers to last year’s level, after they dropped by 621 full time equivalents (FTE).

But when asked by The Scotsman if they were committed to restoring teacher numbers to 2023 numbers, some of the nation’s biggest local authorities have failed to offer assurances.

Glasgow City Council cut 120 FTE teaching posts last year, the highest number in Scotland, although not the largest proportionally.

A spokeswoman for the authority would only say: “We acknowledge that Glasgow’s portion of last year’s funding from the Scottish Government has now been released.

“This amount was factored in when the council’s budget was set in February.

“We continue to engage with the Scottish Government regarding next year's census figures.”

With a reduction in 89 FTE teaching staff last year, Aberdeenshire Council had the second highest fall in Scotland, both numerically and proportionally.

Asked if it intended to restore teaching numbers to 2023 levels, a spokesman said: “We’re committed to ensuring our schools are fully staffed with the teachers needed to deliver the curriculum and provide the support our learners need.

“We are facing challenges, however, and over recent years we’ve seen a steady decline in the number of probationer allocations we receive.

“In our secondary schools, recruitment remains a significant challenge and this is a trend we hope to see reversed.

“Despite these difficulties, we will continue to work to attract and retain talented teachers who are passionate about education.”

The largest proportional cut last year was at West Dunbartonshire Council, which reduced its teaching workforce by 3.4 per cent, or 31 FTE staff.

It also failed to offer any guarantees over the replacement of these posts.

A spokesperson said: “Like other local authorities, West Dunbartonshire Council is facing significant financial challenges.

“At every stage of our budget planning process we do everything we can to minimise cuts within education and other vital services. The council will hold a meeting on 5 March 2025 to set its budget.”

South Lanarkshire Council’s teaching staff shrunk by 65 FTE this year.

Jackie Taylor, South Lanarkshire Council's executive director of finance and corporate resources, said: “To be clear, the council has not taken any decisions to cut teacher numbers.

“Rather, the reduction in numbers is the result of the return to core numbers following short-term increases that took place, including as part of the response to the Covid epidemic, as well as the impact of the reduction in the number of Newly Qualified Teachers available nationally in 2024/25.

“I can confirm that the council continues to communicate with the Scottish Government to consider the impact of the commitment to teacher numbers.

“This includes discussion on the reasons for the reduction and the approach to teacher numbers for 2025, and we will be impressing on them the need for prompt feedback given the importance of this for budget decisions for 2025/26.”

Angus Council had the third highest proportional reduction in FTE teachers last year, losing 3 per cent, or 34 FTE.

It said: “Angus Council schools maintain staffing levels in accordance with the agreed national class sizes and learning hour requirements. Teacher numbers fluctuate due to various factors.

“Our staffing exercise for 2025/26 will begin early in 2025 and considers the number of teachers required to staff our schools, alongside the council's financial situation, to determine staffing levels.

“This process will align with the ongoing Scottish Government and Cosla discussions on teacher numbers and funding.”

The SNP pledged in 2021 that it would recruit an additional 3,500 teachers, but since then the number of FTE staff has fallen by 873.

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said: “Ministers may want to pretend there is nothing to see with teacher numbers. But numbers are down by 621 since last year and councils want to know how the Government is going to support them in reversing that downward trend.

“The education secretary’s current strategy is erratic. This week, she backtracked on her threats about pulling funding for councils if numbers were reduced. For the good of pupils, parents and our education system as a whole, the SNP must start having mature discussions with councils about a way forward.”

The council comments were made as concern about the 621 FTE drop in teacher numbers across Scotland dominated first minister’s questions at Holyrood, with both Tory leader Russell Findlay and Labour’s Anas Sarwar attacking Mr Swinney on this week’s education statistics.

Mr Findlay said: “Scottish Government figures this week show that teacher numbers are not up by 3,500, as the SNP promised, but down by 600 in this year alone.

“When he was education secretary, John Swinney promised more teachers, but instead there are fewer. He will not ever accept responsibility.

“Does he at least accept that the fact that there are fewer teachers is having a negative impact in Scotland’s classrooms?”

The first minister responded: “I want to see teacher numbers rising, which is why the Government has negotiated an agreement with local authorities on restoring teacher numbers to their 2023 levels.

“However, it is important that we look at the outcomes that are achieved as a consequence of the investments that have been made by the Government and local authorities.

“Figures that were published this week show record levels of attainment in literacy and numeracy in our schools, and the attainment gap in literacy has reduced to its lowest level ever.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While it is disappointing that teacher numbers have declined, the Scottish Government is providing local authorities £186.5 million next year to restore teacher numbers to 2023 levels. Through the budget we are also delivering a package of £28 million to employ more specialist staff and teachers to support additional support needs in schools.