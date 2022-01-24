Aberdeen debutant Connor Barron opens up on leaving Kelty, learning from Scott Brown and making up for previous cup final blow

Connor Barron made his Aberdeen debut against Edinburgh City.

However, it was a special day for one young man in particular, who came off the bench at half time to make his debut for the Dons.

Connor Barron, a tidy, tenacious midfielder, spent the first part of this season on loan at Kelty Hearts and was extremely impressive as the Fife outfit marched to the summit of League 2. Recalled by Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, he is desperate to stake his claim in the first team – even if it means missing out on results like Kelty’s 1-0 win over holders St Johnstone.

"I am absolutely buzzing, my chance has come and hopefully it will be the first of many,” said Barron “It tried to express myself and hopefully it will be the first of many.

Scott Brown has been mentoring Barron.

“I enjoyed my time out on loan. At Brechin [last season] it was a bit tough but I got games under my belt. Kelty was a bit better. I got 15 games and I felt the time was right for me to come back and push on.”

He has some excellent rolemodels in the Aberdeen engine room, with Scott Brown and Lewis Ferguson showing him the ropes. Barron is grateful to have such expertise to tap into.

“Talking about inspiration, we have Scott Brown and Fergie in the middle of the park,” said Barron. “There are a lot of big names to take advice off and learn from. I am enjoying every minute of being involved.”

So what has Brown been saying to the 20-year-old? “Just little bits here and there in training,” smiled Barron. “When he feels I need to do something better he will give me a little tip or two. “He has been great.

Barron (centre) signed a new contract for Aberdeen earlier this month.

“He sets demands on the whole team but that is just the type of person he is. It has had a massive benefit and long may it continue.”

Barron signed a new contract at Aberdeen earlier in the month and is tied to the Pittodrie club until the summer of 2024. His ultimate goal is to lift silverware with the club, something that was taken away from him as a youth player by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At under-18 level we got to the final of that and Covid hit and it got cancelled,” he recalled. “We were due to play Kilmarnock. It was a major disappointment because everything I do on the pitch I want to be a winner. Covid hit and I didn’t get the opportunity but now hopefully I can kick on in the first team.”