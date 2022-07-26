Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin responds to 'No more Celtic loans' fan request

The addition of the Irishman on a season-long loan from the Scottish champions prompted an element of backlash from the Dons support.

Fans voiced their frustration on social media, while at the recent Premier Sports Cup clash with Stirling Albion fans unfurled a banner which read: "We are Aberdeen - no more Celtic loans."

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scales is the third loanee from Celtic in recent years, joining Ryan Christie and Adam Montogomery in making the temporary move north.

The 23-year-old was a key target for Goodwin who was keen to add a left-sided centre-back to his squad following the departure of Andy Considine and has been a long-term admirer of the player.

When St Mirren boss he had made a bid to sign Scales, who he labelled a “quality player”, noting his impact so far.

Goodwin and the club are keen to make the deal permanent.

"I tried to get him on a couple of occasions when I was St Mirren manager and he was over at Shamrock Rovers,” he told Sky Sports.

Jim Goodwin has defended Aberdeen signing Liam Scales. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

"He's a top player and he gives us great balance on that left hand side. He's the best option available for us right now.

"We did enquire to Celtic about trying to make it a permanent one, but they prefer to go down the loan route. So, I'm quite comfortable with it.

"I think the supporters should be too. I think they recognise what Liam has brought to the team so far.