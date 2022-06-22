Aberdeen keen to strike permanent deal for Celtic target as manager Jim Goodwin lands his man

The Irishman was a key transfer target for Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin tried to sign Scales during his time at St Mirren, but the Buddies were usurped by a bigger offer from the Scottish champions.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal last summer, moving from Shamrock Rovers, and made 13 appearances for Celtic during the 2021/22 campaign, scoring twice.

Aberdeen fans were wary of another loan signing from Celtic, following the likes of Ryan Christie and Adam Montgomery, knowing he would be unavailable for the first league game of the season when the Dons travel to Parkhead.

The Scotsman understands, however, Aberdeen are keen to strike a deal with Celtic to sign Scales permanently over the coming months.

Scales was pinpointed early on by Goodwin, who was keen to add more balance and versatility to his defensive options.

Left-footed, he is able to play centre-back in a back three or back four, as well as at left-back and wing-back.

Liam Scales has moved to Aberdeen on a loan deal from Celtic. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“He tried to sign me at St Mirren when I was at Shamrock Rovers,” Scales told RedTV. “That is good as he knows what he is getting in me as he has seen me playing. I’m just looking forward to working with him.

“When I heard Aberdeen were interested, the gaffer got in touch and sold it to me."