Aaron Hickey: Ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard 'leading race' for Celtic-linked full back

Aston Villia are reportedly leading the race to Scottish full-back Aaron Hickey from Bologna.

By Angus Wright
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:26 pm
Aaron Hickey of Bologna celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A match against Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium on December 22 (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is believed to be an admirer of the ex-Hearts youngster, who has been impressing in Serie A since his £1.5m move from Tynecastle in September 2020.

Hickey has made 19 appearances for Bologna in Italy’s top flight this season, and has scored four goals from the left wing-back position, most recently netting a stunning long-range strike against Sassuolo on December 22, surpassing Joe Jordan’s record as the top-scoring Scot in Serie A.

According to Tuttosport, Gerrard’s Villa are at the front of the queue for the Hickey having sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in person, with Manchester City and other English clubs also credited with an interest in recent months.

Celtic have also been linked with the player, who has received Scotland Under-21 call-ups but has yet to feature for the side after pulling out of recent squads citing injury and the need to rest.

