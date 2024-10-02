Daizen Maeda gave them a glimmer of home, but it soon dissipated as Celtic’s travelling support saw their side torn apart time and time again by Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

They started their Champions League campaign with a thrashing of their own, thumping Slovan Bratislava 5-1 at Celtic Park a fortnight ago, but they had a taste of their own medicine on Tuesday as they were dismantled in a 7-1 hammering at Signal Iduna Park.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was missing with injury for the visitors, while Paulo Bernardo was preferred to Reo Hatate in the Bhoys midfield as Brendan Rodgers looked to continue his side’s 100 per cent start to the new season. However, it was the hosts who ran out comfortable winners thanks to a Karim Adeyemi hat-trick, a Serhou Guirassy brace and strikes from Emre Can and Felix Nmecha.

Regardless of the heavy defeat, Celtic fans are sure to remember their memorable rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ahead of kick off, with both sets of fans belting our their shared club anthem.

Here are some of the photos of fans throughout the game at the Signal Iduna as thousands of Celtic supporters descended on the German city for the game...

1 . Southside Celtic Celtic fans show their support in the stands prior to the UEFA Champions League clash in Dortmund. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 01: Players of Celtic acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC at BVB Stadion Dortmund on October 01, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Dejected Celtic players acknowledge the travelling away support. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The away end Celtic supporters at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. | Getty Images Photo Sales